Anthony Joshua, Diplo, Thierry Henry, Kaka and More Revealed for FIFA 21 VOLTA

Steven Senne/Associated Press

As the VOLTA game mode evolves in its second year, FIFA 21 developers are introducing Groundbreakers who can be recruited to your team.

EA Sports listed eight stars from both the world of football and outside the game:

Kylian Mbappe

Kaka

Anthony Joshua

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Thierry Henry

Diplo

Joao Felix

Eric Cantona

FIFA 20 saw the introduction of the VOLTA game mode, which resembles a street style that is a significant change of pace from a traditional match. In addition to standalone volta games, the mode included a self-contained story mode.

FIFA 21 is adding Featured Battles, which pits users against the aforementioned Groundbreakers and fellow users.

EA Sports didn't specify, but it's probably safe to assume Joshua won't get to bring any of the skills he honed inside the boxing ring onto the volta pitch.