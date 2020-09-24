    NBA 2K21 Announces $250K MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2020

    Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Gamers will once again have the opportunity to collect a cool $200,000 prize in a MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament in NBA 2K21.

    The developers released the details for this year's event Thursday:

    A 16-player tournament for Xbox One and Playstation 4, respectively, will commence Feb. 20 and culminate in a live best-of-three championship series March 6.

    Players will first have to compete in MyTEAM Unlimited mode during one of four qualifying periods.

    • Sept. 4-Oct. 10
    • Oct. 16-Nov. 21
    • Nov. 27-Jan. 2
    • Jan. 8-Feb. 6

    Those who ascend to the Emerald Unlimited tier can subsequently participate in a GameDay at the end of each qualifying period. The top four players in a given GameDay earn a tournament berth.

    If you make it to the championship but fall short, fear not, for you'll still earn $50,000.

