NBA 2K21 Announces $250K MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Gamers will once again have the opportunity to collect a cool $200,000 prize in a MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament in NBA 2K21.

The developers released the details for this year's event Thursday:

A 16-player tournament for Xbox One and Playstation 4, respectively, will commence Feb. 20 and culminate in a live best-of-three championship series March 6.

Players will first have to compete in MyTEAM Unlimited mode during one of four qualifying periods.

Sept. 4-Oct. 10

Oct. 16-Nov. 21

Nov. 27-Jan. 2

Jan. 8-Feb. 6

Those who ascend to the Emerald Unlimited tier can subsequently participate in a GameDay at the end of each qualifying period. The top four players in a given GameDay earn a tournament berth.

If you make it to the championship but fall short, fear not, for you'll still earn $50,000.