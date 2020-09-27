Street Profits Beat Andrade, Garza; Retain Tag Titles at WWE Clash of Champions

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Street Profits defeated Andrade and Angel Garza at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships.

However, the win proved to be a controversial one after El Idolo's shoulders did not appear to be grounded as Angelo Dawkins pinned him.

Montez Ford and Dawkins have been embroiled in a rivalry with Andrade and Garza for the past few months, and prior to Sunday, the latter pairing had fallen short several times against their rivals.

Their issues date back to WrestleMania 36 in April, although Austin Theory filled in for Andrade and teamed with Garza in a losing effort against The Street Profits on that show.

Andrade and Garza beat Ford and Dawkins in some singles matches leading up to SummerSlam, though, which resulted in them establishing themselves as the No. 1 contenders and challenging for the titles on one of the biggest cards of the year.

The Street Profits retained at SummerSlam and then beat the pair in a non-title match shortly thereafter, which seemed to spell the end of the feud.

It even looked as though Andrade and Garza would be done as a team when they got into a backstage scuffle and Zelina Vega declared she was done with them. Surprisingly, they stuck together for a No. 1 Contender's match, though.

Andrade and Garza faced the teams of Seth Rollins and Murphy, and Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo with the winners earning the right to challenge The Street Profits at Clash of Champions.

Rollins walked out on Murphy during the match, and the team of Andrade and Garza took advantage by pinning him to become the No. 1 contenders once again.

They are two of the most talented individuals in WWE, but their penchant for failing to get on the same page has held them back as a tag team.

The Street Profits are the complete opposite, and the fact that they were able to work in tandem allowed them to keep their lengthy title reign intact.

