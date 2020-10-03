Preakness 2020 Post Positions: Final Projections, Odds Payout and Post Info

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The 2020 Triple Crown season wraps up Saturday with the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, where Authentic is looking to win his second straight race.

There won't be a Triple Crown champion this year after Tiz the Law, who won the Belmont Stakes in June, was unable to catch up with Authentic down the stretch at the Kentucky Derby.

In September, Barclay Tagg, Tiz the Law's trainer, announced there wouldn't be a rematch between the two thoroughbreds at the Preakness:

Here's how the field will line up at Pimlico Race Course:

1. Excession: 30-1

2. Mr. Big News: 12-1

3. Art Collector: 5-2

4. Swiss Skydiver: 6-1

5. Thousand Words: 6-1

6. Jesus' Team: 30-1

7. NY Traffic: 15-1

8. Max Player: 15-1

9. Authentic: 9-5

10. Pneumatic: 20-1

11. Liveyourbeastlife: 30-1

Betting lines via the Preakness' official website.

Coming out of the Kentucky Derby, it's strange to think Authentic wasn't the favorite going into the race. The Bob Baffert-trained colt won four of his first five races and never finished worse than second place heading into Churchill Downs.

Per J. Keeler Johnson of the Derby's official site, Authentic tends to thrive when he's able to set the pace right out of the gate:

"With his 4-for-5 record and three graded stakes wins, it's safe to say Authentic has thrived under the care of five-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert. A speedy front-runner, Authentic's lone defeat came when employing pressing tactics in the Santa Anita Derby (G1), so expect the son of Into Mischief to come out running in an effort to set the pace."

Johnson concluded that report by noting there were questions about Authentic's ability to handle the 1 ⅛-mile track to win the Haskell heading into the Kentucky Derby. Those doubts were silenced emphatically, making him the horse to beat in Baltimore.

The biggest concern for Authentic is the lack of downtime between events. The four weeks between the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes is the shortest amount of time he's had off. For comparison, the Derby winner had six weeks off between the Santa Anita Derby (June 6) and Haskell Stakes (July 18).

Another potential obstacle is the competition. Steve Asmussen, who has two Preakness wins on his resume in 2007 and 2009, is training Pneumatic in this year's race.

Pneumatic had a fourth-placed finish at the Belmont Stakes but rebounded to win the Pegasus Stakes on Aug. 15. He's also looked terrific in practice runs at Pimlico, including finishing five furlongs in a little more than 60 seconds Sept. 21.

"On this track, that's about as good as horses work," Scott Blasi, trainer Steve Asmussen's top assistant, told Horse Racing Nation.

Pneumatic isn't even considered among the top contenders in Saturday's race. Art Collector, Swiss Skydiver, Thousand Words, NY Traffic, Mr. Big News and Max Player all have better odds.

The structure of this Triple Crown season has opened things up for everyone. Even though Authentic is the favorite, he's not so far ahead of the field in talent and resume that it would be a surprise to see another horse leave Baltimore with a victory.