Jerick McKinnon, JaMycal Hasty's Fantasy Outlook After Tevin Coleman's Injury

The San Francisco 49ers backfield is being shaken up again after Tevin Coleman was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury.

This was just Coleman's third game of the season because he suffered a sprained knee during the 49ers' Week 2 win over the New York Jets. They also lost starting running back Raheem Mostert to a sprained MCL in that game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has gotten accustomed to juggling his backfield because of injuries. There are solid options for him to choose from moving forward.

JaMycal Hasty now figures to take the reins as San Francisco's starter. Hasty had nine carries in each of the previous two games and scored a touchdown during Sunday's contest.

Hasty is someone who can be slotted into the flex position based on Shanahan's ability to scheme his running backs into space alone.

Jerick McKinnon has been one of the best comeback stories in 2020. The 28-year-old signed with San Francisco in March 2018, prior to Shanahan's first season with the team, but he tore his ACL during a team workout and missed the previous two years.

Amid concerns about what he would be able to do after a serious knee injury, McKinnon put up 121 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns on just nine touches in his first two games this season.

The combination of McKinnon's talent and Shanahan's scheme allows for plenty of big-play opportunities in the running game:

Shanahan is as committed to running the football as any coach in the NFL. Coleman's injury could benefit San Francisco's offense because he's only averaging 1.7 yards per attempt coming into Sunday's contest.

Both players are going to put up numbers in fantasy. McKinnon's value could increase exponentially because of the increased carries available with Coleman out of the lineup.