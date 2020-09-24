MLB, Turner Sports Agree to 7-Year Contract Extension for Media Rights

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Major League Baseball and Turner Sports announced a seven-year extension of their multimedia rights deal through 2028 on Thursday.

As part of the agreement, TBS will air more postseason games than any other network, a weekly Tuesday night game will air on TBS, and the digital rights for Bleacher Report and other WarnerMedia platforms will be expanded.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred commented on the extension:

"As we prepare for another year of exciting October baseball, I am proud Turner Sports will continue to be a part of the postseason as we expand on this long-term partnership. This agreement positions both organizations for mutual growth by continuing postseason coverage on TBS, delivering a new Tuesday night baseball franchise, and expanding baseball's presence on Turner Sports' digital platforms."

Beginning in 2022, TBS will air one wild-card game, two of the four division series and one of the two league championship series for the life of the agreement.

That is also when the weekly Tuesday night games will begin airing, and they will be accompanied by a studio show hosted by Ernie Johnson. EJ will be joined by a trio of former MLB stars in Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez, Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins and New York Yankees outfielder Curtis Granderson.

Granderson, who is a new addition to Turner Sports, will also be a contributor to special projects for Bleacher Report as part of his role.

Turner Sports Senior Vice President of Talent Services and Special Projects Tara August said the following regarding Granderson's role:

"Curtis was a dynamic player throughout his career and, in a very short amount of time, has demonstrated similar versatility in his ability to connect with fans across a variety of platforms. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Turner Sports family and look forward to partnering with him to deliver unique content and experiences that resonate with our fans."

Granderson played for the Detroit Tigers, Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins during his 16-year MLB career from 2004 to 2019.

He was a three-time All-Star, won a Silver Slugger award and clubbed 344 home runs in 2,057 career regular-season games.

With MLB and Turner Sports extending their partnership, the two sides will have had a working relationship for more than 50 years. MLB games first began airing on the forerunner to TBS in 1973.

When the 2020 MLB playoffs begin next week, wild-card series, American League Division Series and American League Championship Series games will air on TBS.