Mets Rumors: Sandy Alderson to Be Hired as Team President by Steve Cohen

Sandy Alderson will reportedly be hired as the New York Mets' team president provided Steve Cohen is formally approved as the team's new owner.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Alderson will head both the baseball and business operations in his new role.

Alderson previously served as the Mets' general manager from 2010-18. He took a leave of absence and didn't return due to a reoccurrence of cancer but was hired by the Oakland Athletics as an adviser in 2019.

Alderson announced in January 2019 that he was cancer-free.

While Alderson's new role is contingent on Cohen's approval as the Mets' new owner, Tim Healey and David Lennon of Newsday reported earlier this month that Cohen could be approved by some time before the owners' meetings in November.

During Alderson's eight years as GM for the Mets, New York had two winning seasons and made the playoffs twice. That included going all the way to the World Series in 2015, although the Mets fell to the Kansas City Royals in five games.

Alderson is perhaps best known for building a strong pitching staff while he was GM, as he oversaw the elevation of Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey and Steven Matz to the majors and traded for Noah Syndergaard.

After Alderson stepped down, the Mets hired former player agent Brodie Van Wagenen as their new general manager. The Mets went went 86-76 and missed the playoffs last season, and they are 25-31 with four games remaining this season.

New York is three games behind the Miami Marlins for second place in the National League East, which would be good enough for a playoff spot, and 3.5 games behind the Cincinnati Reds for the eighth seed and final wild-card spot.

While it seems unlikely that the Mets will be able to make a comeback and qualify for the playoffs with so little time remaining in the season, Alderson will join an organization with a great deal of potential.

With a strong group of hitters, including Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis, Robinson Cano and Dominic Smith, plus a pitching staff led by deGrom, the Mets have a chance to be contenders in the NL East next season.

Provided Alderson and Van Wagenen are able to mesh and work together well from a baseball operations perspective, the Mets have all the talent and resources needed to once again become one of the best teams in Major League Baseball.