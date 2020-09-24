2020 NBA Draft: 1st-Round Selection Order, Analyzing Top Upperclassmen Prospects

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Age is more than a number in the NBA draft world.

The younger a player is, the more developmental time he has in front of him. So, executives and scouts are more willing to ignore weaknesses on the idea they can be corrected down the road.

Saying that, upperclassmen prospects should never be outright dismissed. Talent is talent, no matter the age. Damian Lillard spent four seasons at Weber State. Draymond Green lasted as long with Michigan State.

Remember, stars can be found at any point in the draft—and at any age.

With that in mind, we'll follow the first-round selection order with a look at the top three upperclassmen in this draft.

2020 NBA Draft Selection Order



1. Minnesota Timberwolves

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies)

15. Orlando Magic

16. Portland Trail Blazers

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets)

18. Dallas Mavericks

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers)

20. Miami Heat

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder)

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets)

23. Utah Jazz

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers)

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets)

26. Boston Celtics

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers)

28. Los Angeles Lakers

29. Toronto Raptors

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks)

Top Upperclassmen Prospects in 2020 NBA Draft

Obi Toppin, Dayton, PF/C Sophomore



OK, so Toppin isn't technically an upperclassman, but he played a postgraduate season before kicking off his college career. So age-wise, the 22-year-old fits the bill.

It'll be interesting to see what front offices give more weight to: his age or his college experience. Theoretically, he may offer more upside than the typical 22-year-old since he only played two seasons at Dayton and wasn't a full-time starter until this one.

Either way, there's plenty to like about the explosive big man. He paired his 20.0 points per game with a brilliant 63.3/39.0/70.2 shooting slash and flashed major mismatch ability in the frontcourt. He can overpower smaller defenders or motor around bigger, slower ones. There are questions about his defensive fit, but his offense could carry over quickly and spectacularly.

"[Toppin has] value as arguably the most polished player in this draft," Eric Fawcett wrote for NBA Canada. "With his developed skill set and mature frame, it's easy to imagine him in an NBA rotation next year and on a rookie scale deal that will make a general manager extremely happy."

Grant Riller, Charleston, PG/SG, Senior

The stat sheet might be the biggest fan of Riller there is. His four-year career at Charleston featured 18.7 points per game on 51.9/35.6/79.6 shooting. He dropped 4.1 dimes a night as a junior and snagged 5.1 rebounds per contest last season.

The eye test sees plenty of appeal in the 6'3" combo guard, too. He can create shots off the dribble, finish in tough situations and has the vertical pop to rock the rim. He might be the best finisher among backcourt players in this draft.

So, why aren't front offices tripping over one another to make Riller a lottery pick. Well, there are a couple of concerns.

"He's 23 years old and didn't make any notable improvements since his junior season," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman noted. "It's worth questioning his line-drive three-ball and the fact he didn't face many quality opponents throughout college."

That skepticism about the competition level could be tough for Riller to tackle. If predraft workouts are impossible amid the pandemic, he won't get the chance to show whether or not he can elevate his game against better players than he faced with the Cougars.

Cassius Winston, Michigan State, PG, Senior

Winston encapsulates the dilemma of drafting an upperclassman almost perfectly.

Everything you'd want from a seasoned vet, he has. He sees the game in a way few players do. His poise is unshakeable. His shot is butter (career 43.0 percent from three, 84.5 percent at the line). His pick-and-roll decision-making is NBA rotation-ready right now.

But nothing about his physical profile is encouraging. He doesn't have great size (6'1", 185 lbs) or the athletic burst to compensate for it. His frame will limit how many players he can capably defend, and his lack of blow-by zip might limit his off-the-dribble offensive options. He has some injury issues in his past, and those always raise a red flag.

"His body type (and how well it will hold up in the NBA) continues to be an impediment for some scouts," SI.com's Jeremy Woo wrote. "... He's likely to get picked on defensively, and his lack of athletic upside limits some ... of the value proposition here."

What you see with Winston is essentially what you can count on getting for as long as he sticks in the Association. As long as his physical traits don't hold him back, he has the skills and smarts to carve out a nice career as the conductor of some team's second unit.