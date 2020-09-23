Dwyane Wade: 'We Will Continue to Fight' for Breonna Taylor After Decision

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Former NBA player Dwyane Wade posted a message on Twitter on Wednesday after a grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky, did not charge any of the police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor with homicide. Only one, Brett Hankison, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment after shots fired in Taylor's apartment passed into other apartments.

Wade said in part, "We will continue to fight in your name."

Wade was not the only current or former player to speak up and express dismay at Wednesday's decision:

Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker said she didn't feel "feel as though justice was served," per ESPN. She continued:

"We were in the bubble still when the $12 million [settlement] was handed out and we still remain with [the thought] that justice would not be served until the officers were arrested and charged with murder. And I'll say it again: I think when you become a mom, you kind of look at things from a different scope. And I can't even imagine her family.

"I am honestly disappointed, and I think if anybody questioned why we wear the shirt, why we're demanding change, and why we're telling people to vote is because it's not just about [charges], it's about the blatant, systemic racism that happens within our country and has happened for centuries. You kind of hope, but in the back of your mind yesterday, I think everybody kind of knew what was going to happen. And it's just disappointing."

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called the decision "demoralizing" and "discouraging":

"I just keep thinking about the generation of American kids, of any color, is this the way we want to raise them? Is this the country we want to live in? There's just so much violence. There's so much shooting. It comes in so many forms, whether it's school shootings or vigilantism or police brutality, neighbor to neighbor. There's just so much violence, and it's demoralizing when we can't be accountable or hold anyone to account for it."

Taylor was killed in her apartment after police involved in a narcotics investigation entered her home with a no-knock warrant, though she was not the target of the investigation. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the officers announced themselves as police, but Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III, said he and Taylor were asking "Who is it?" and received no answer. Walker said when the door was broken door, he fired a shot, believing the house was being invaded.

The three officers—Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove—returned fire, hitting Taylor with six shots and killing her.