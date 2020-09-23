Seahawks' Russell Wilson Overtakes Mahomes, Lamar as NFL MVP Betting Favorite

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

After two big weeks to start the 2020 season, Russell Wilson is now the favorite to win the NFL's MVP award.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is currently +300 ($100 bet wins $300) at DraftKings. Patrick Mahomes entered the year as the favorite but now sits at +500, as does Lamar Jackson. Aaron Rodgers sits fourth at +800.

Wilson has never received an MVP vote in his nine-year career, but he was a top candidate last season after totaling 4,110 passing yards and 31 touchdowns with only five interceptions. However, Jackson became the unanimous MVP after dazzling with both his arms and his legs while leading the 13-3 Baltimore Ravens.

This season, Wilson is off to an even better start with a league-high nine touchdowns in two games to go with only one interception. He has also completed 82.5 percent of his passes while leading the Seahawks to a 2-0 record.

Though he's unlikely to keep this pace for 72 passing touchdowns on the season, he has the ability to blow by his previous career best of 35. If the Seahawks keep winning, it will make him a top candidate for the MVP award.