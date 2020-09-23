Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Chargers' Updated Fantasy Stock Before Week 3

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

The Justin Herbert era has arrived earlier than expected for the Los Angeles Chargers, which will have clear fantasy implications for Week 3.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tyrod Taylor is potentially out indefinitely after he suffered a punctured lung while a team doctor attempted to give him a pain-killing injection for a rib injury. That opens the door for Herbert to start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

From a fantasy perspective, the 2020 first-round pick was already trending upward after he threw for 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 23-20 overtime defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert quickly becomes a must-add in standard leagues. Even for managers who already have elite QBs, he's worth stashing on the bench.

Having a more traditional pocket passer under center is seemingly a boon for Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry as well. The calculus doesn't change drastically with respect to those two, but their production could tick upward.

Mike Williams isn't as much of a sure thing, but this move should raise his ceiling. Herbert averaged 9.4 yards per attempt against Kansas City, more than two yards higher than Taylor's career average (7.0).

Williams showed his downfield dynamism in 2019 by averaging an NFL-best 20.4 yards per reception. If you're looking for receiver help, the former Clemson star is a smart risk.

Much like Henry and Allen, Austin Ekeler remains an obvious starter, either as an RB2 or flex. Whatever drop in carries he sees should be balanced out by a higher receiving ceiling.

Joshua Kelley is a little more difficult to read.

He logged 23 carries for 64 yards in Week 2, which led many fantasy managers to quickly add him ahead of this week's games.

Maybe the Chargers are looking to return to a backfield split similar to the one they had with Ekeler and Melvin Gordon III. Kelley would be the No. 1 option on the ground, with Ekeler outpacing him as a pass-catcher.

Because running backs are scarce on the open market, don't let Herbert's ascendance impact your opinion of Kelley just yet. If you think he can help your team, then roster him and watch how the Panthers game plays out.