Report: NFL, NFLPA Examining MetLife Stadium Turf After 49ers Injuries

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The NFL and NFL Players Association will reportedly examine the turf at MetLife Stadium in the wake of several San Francisco 49ers players suffering injuries during their Week 2 win over the New York Jets.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported officials from the league and NFLPA will inspect the turf on Wednesday.

San Francisco earned its first win of the season by defeating the Jets 31-13 on Sunday, but there wasn't much celebrating going on because of what happened during the game.

In the first quarter alone, Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain, and Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas suffered season-ending ACL injuries on consecutive plays in the first quarter.

Garoppolo finished the first half before being replaced by Nick Mullens to start the third quarter. Raheem Mostert sprained his MCL in the third quarter, Tevin Coleman sprained his knee in the second half and Dre Greenlaw suffered a thigh contusion.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead tweeted, "fix this trash met life turf. 2020 is so wack" to the NFL.

Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the NFL issued a statement in response to San Francisco's complaints about the turf confirming that an independent field inspector "certified that the field was in compliance with all applicable NFL policies, including the Mandatory Practices for Artificial Surfaces" two days prior to the New York Giants' home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 14.

"In addition, within 72 hours of each home game, clubs must certify that their fields are in compliance with applicable NFL policy," the league said. "And that occurred in this instance [prior to the Jets' game, as well]."

The 49ers will play their second straight game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday when they take on the Giants.