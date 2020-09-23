How to Watch 2020 Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Live Stream, TV Channel Info

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning have suffered six losses in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. All six times, they've rebounded with a win. And their most recent bounce-back victory was one that tied up the Stanley Cup Final after they had faced an early deficit.

The Lightning notched a 3-2 win in Monday night's Game 2 to knot the Stanley Cup Final series against the Dallas Stars at 1-1. Both teams will be looking to take the series lead in Wednesday night's Game 3 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Tampa Bay hasn't lost consecutive games all postseason, and it's possible that could continue even if it doesn't win the Stanley Cup, if the teams were to alternate wins the rest of the way. And although Dallas dropped Game 2, the team that has won the opener of the Stanley Cup Final has gone on to win the series 61 of 80 times since it became a best-of-seven series in 1939, per NHL.com's Dan Rosen.

Here's everything else you need to know as the teams head into Wednesday's Game 3.

Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Information

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Game 3 Preview

The Lightning had been banged up. They hadn't had much time to rest following the conclusion of the Eastern Conference Final. And they were having trouble generating offense when the Stanley Cup Final got underway.

Yet, despite that adversity, Tampa Bay and Dallas are now tied 1-1 heading into Game 3.

In Game 2, the Lightning came out hot with Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Kevin Shattenkirk all scoring goals, with the first two coming on power plays. And while none of the rest of their 35 shots got past Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin, it was enough for them to come away with the series-tying win.

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy collected 27 saves as the Lightning held on late. Can that turn into momentum heading into Game 3?

"The one thing that this team has done is they just never put themselves in panic mode," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN). "Instead of trying to protect the lead, they went out there and actually they kind of took it to them. Not in the sense that we were trying to score, but we were completely engaged."

Although the Stars had won six of their past seven games prior to Monday's Game 2 loss, they've faced some adversity of their own this postseason. They trailed 2-1 in their opening-round series against the Calgary Flames before reeling off three straight wins to advance. Then, in the second round, they had a 3-1 lead before the Colorado Avalanche tied it up and forced a Game 7. But Dallas won that contest in overtime.

So, even if the Stars fall behind 2-1 in Game 3, this series is far from over. Of course, there's also the possibility they'll retake the series lead with a win, especially if they can prevent the Lightning from getting off to another strong start.

Dallas could also bet a boost if center Tyler Seguin begins generating some offense. He hasn't recorded a point in four consecutive games.

"Do we need more from him? Yes." Stars coach Rick Bowness said, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "Do we need more from a lot of other players? Yes. So I know he gets all the attention and, OK, that comes with the territory, so he's got to deal with that. But as a coach, I'm after a few more guys to give us more as well."

Typically, Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final marks a shift in location after one team hosted the first two games. Not this year, as every game is being played inside the NHL bubble in Edmonton. Still, this series is shaping up to be exciting and competitive, and Wednesday's game should keep that going.