Jesse Iwuji Says Michael Jordan Becoming Team Owner Is 'Huge' for NASCAR

Jesse Iwuji, one of two Black drivers competing in NASCAR, spoke with TMZ Sports about the importance of Michael Jordan becoming a NASCAR team owner in an interview that aired Tuesday:

"I think that was huge! Especially just with NASCAR looking to continue to expand diversity and really showcase to people around the world that, 'Hey NASCAR just isn't just a one-sided type sport,'" Iwuji said.

He added: "We include all. We're here for inclusion; we're all about making sure that it's an open environment so no matter what color you are, no matter what religion, gender it doesn't matter, NASCAR is open to everything. It's really cool to see that diversity come in."

Jordan and NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin announced on Monday that they are starting a single-car NASCAR team beginning in 2021:

Per ESPN's Ryan McGee, Jordan is the first Black principal owner of a full-time NASCAR Cup Series team since 1973. Wendell Scott drove his own car from 1961-73, and Brad Daugherty is a part owner of JTG Daugherty Racing.

Iwuji, 33, is a former Navy football player and naval lieutenant, has raced three times this season on the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and once on the Xfinity Series in the Henry 180, where he finished 26th after starting 35th.

The other Black driver in NASCAR is Bubba Wallace in the Cup Series.

Currently a United States Navy Reserve officer, Iwuji also told TMZ Sports that he believes more minority owners will have stakes in NASCAR teams soon.

"I think here in the next 6-12 months, you're gonna see a few more minority owners come into the space," Iwuji said. "I'm just hearing some rumblings about some things and there's all these different things coming up, so I think some more will be coming pretty soon."

The Texas native specifically mentioned how Jordan, the NBA legend who won six titles and currently owns the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, could serve as a great difference-maker.

"I think Jordan with his influence and his global brand will be able to attract different sponsors that we maybe never had in this sport," he said. "We'll be able to attract different business to business-type deals and sponsorships that we haven't seen before, so having him here I think is great for the sport."