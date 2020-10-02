How to Fix the 7 Weakest Elements of WWE Raw Right Now

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

It's been fairly obvious to any fan who has tuned into WWE Raw these past few weeks that the show has several issues that at the very least should be addressed.

Although it isn't uncommon for Raw and SmackDown to experience peaks and valleys in quality, the Monday night program has particularly been in a rut for a while. Ratings have reflected that for the most part, but even if numbers aren't 't improving dramatically, it's still possible to have a strong show and for the brand to be better more consistently than it has been.

Raw's recent woes can be attributed to multiple things, and most of them are simple fixes. It's more a matter of WWE—and specifically Vince McMahon—wanted to make the appropriate changes and not settle for mediocrity, which is exactly what the brand has become for the better part of 2020.

Of course, the circumstances are far from perfect at the moment and having no fans in attendance for the shows is definitely a detriment, but SmackDown has shown lately that a compelling storyline is sometimes all it takes to get people hooked. Meanwhile, Raw has left fans unsatisfied whenever it's over more often than not.

The upcoming WWE Draft may help with freshening up the rosters, but the overall vibe on Monday nights will stay the same until WWE recognizes Raw's recurring problems and attempt to rectify them.

These are the seven worst elements of Raw right now and how they can be fixed.