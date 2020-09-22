IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from September 22

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The challenger to Rohit Raju's X-Division Championship would be determined in the night's opening match between former champion Chris Bey, TJP and Trey Miguel of The Rascalz.

Raju made his presence felt prior to the bell, looking to play mind games with the competitors.

TJP made the first real impact, trapping Trey in a Sharpshooter while simultaneously locking Bey in a camel clutch. He followed up moments later with the three amigos suplexes but Trey downed him with head-scissors. Trey followed up with a neckbreaker for a near-fall.

Bey caught Miguel soaring through the air with a cutter but TJP broke up the fall. The former WWE cruiserweight and X-Division champion applied a kneebar to Bey but Miguel soared through the air, crashing down on TJP for the win.

After the match, Raju impatiently ordered the bell rang. When it was, he wasted little time rolling Miguel up and holding the tights for the successful "title defense."

Result

Miguel defeated TJP and Bey; Raju defeated Miguel to retain his title

Grade

B

Analysis

This was a great bit of booking as Miguel, Bey and TJP busted ass for a title opportunity, only for the slimy heel Raju to score a tainted win.

Raju is a classic bad guy, the type that knows he cannot hang with the top stars around him, so he cheats to win every match he is in and retains the title. It is a timeless bit of booking that will never go out of style and, ultimately, will leave the audience begging for the insufferable champion to get his comeuppance.

That time will come, possibly at Bound for Glory as Impact appears to be headed for a Fatal 4-Way title defense for the current titleholder.