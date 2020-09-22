Patriots' James White Comments on Death of Father: 'We Miss You Already'

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

New England Patriots running back James White honored his father in an Instagram post about his son's first birthday:

"Happy 1st birthday Xzavier! I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I! I still can’t quite process everything that’s going on right now but when I look at you, you give me life! May you Rest In Peace Dad, we miss you much already."

White's father, Tyrone, died in a car crash Sunday in Cooper City, Florida, and his mother, Lisa, was airlifted to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition, per NBC Boston's Marc Fortier.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was inactive for the Patriots' game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday after learning the news.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty referenced White during the game after scoring a touchdown on an interception return.

"Our hearts are heavy for James," McCourty said after the game. "It's just tough, man. There's no words you can say. Just wanted to go out there and play our hearts out for him. It's just devastating. I was heartbroken for him."

Tyrone White was a captain in the Miami-Dade Police Department.