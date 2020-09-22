Report: Luis Suarez 'Furious' over Barcelona's Handling of Atletico Transfer

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is reportedly "furious" after the club allegedly backed out of a verbal agreement to allow a free transfer after it emerged he was close to signing with La Liga rival Atletico Madrid.

ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens reported Tuesday that Suarez is "considering holding a news conference alongside his lawyers" if Barca don't clear the transfer.

The sides reportedly came to terms that would've allowed the Uruguay international to pay Barcelona a portion of his contract in exchange for a free transfer as long he didn't move to Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.

Since Atletico wasn't on the list, Suarez's representatives worked to finalize a contract with Los Rojiblancos, and the club were prepared to announce a deal contingent on Alvaro Morata completing his loan to Juventus before Barca backed out, according to Marsden and Llorens.

It was noted that the Blaugrana don't want to help a direct rival improve for free, while Suarez doesn't understand the club's change of heart since new manager Ronald Koeman has suggested the veteran striker won't be a key part of his attack this season.

Suarez is hopeful for a resolution that allows the transfer before the window closes Oct. 5.

The 33-year-old former Liverpool standout remained productive with 21 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for Barca last season. He's tallied 198 goals in 283 matches in six years with the Spanish club.

He's been one of the world's most prolific goalscorers across his 15-year career with Nacional, Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool and Barcelona, and he's still a big enough threat in the attacking third to become a valuable asset for Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano if the transfer is confirmed.

It sounds like Barca, who previously prevented Lionel Messi from leaving on a free transfer during the current window, may once again stand firm against allowing one of the other top clubs in Europe to benefit from adding one of its stars without a fee.