Tom Brady Talks Buccaneers' Chemistry, Says TB Will Be 'Building All Season'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday it's going to take a while before everybody on the Bucs offense is on the same page following his offseason arrival from the New England Patriots.

Brady discussed the situation on Westwood One radio (via the Tampa Bay Times) after Tampa improved its record to 1-1 with a 31-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday:

"We're going to be building all season. Not having that offseason program, not having preseason games, you're kind of thrust into the action, and every team is dealing with it. So the ones that have real continuity, I think there's a little bit of an advantage there if you use it, if you play well.

"We're trying to catch up on the field, and as much as we'd love for everything to come together instantaneously, we all realize it's going to take some time. We're all getting to know each other. Getting to know each other personally, getting to know each other professionally, figuring out how everyone can play a different role and play it well.

"It's going to take us a little bit of time, and we're going to work our ass off to get it right."

Brady struggled in the team's opener, a 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints, posting a 78.4 passer rating with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The performance drew criticism from outspoken Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

"He's had it before. I mean, he knows how to bounce back," Arians told reporters after Week 1. "He knew he didn't play very well. It's not what he expects from himself nor do we expect. I would expect him to have a little more grit, a little more determination this week."

The six-time Super Bowl champion still wasn't up to his usual Pro Bowl standards against the Panthers. He completed 23 of his 35 throws for 217 yards with a touchdown and a pick, equating to an 80.3 passer rating.

Arians was more complimentary of Brady after the win.

"This game should never have got as close as it did. We let 'em back in. But I thought he played outstanding," he told reporters Sunday. "His leadership on the sideline was great, and he put us in the right play [on] a number of different audibles. He played really, really well."

The Bucs offense features among the most talent in the NFL with wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, and running backs Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones II and LeSean McCoy.

The inability to begin the building process during offseason team activities and preseason games pushed the learning curve into the regular season, and it's shown during the first two games. There's little doubt an offense with that much playmaking ability will eventually figure it out, though.

Tampa Bay will next visit Empower Field at Mile High to take on the Denver Broncos (0-2) on Sunday.