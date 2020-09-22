Ranking the Five Most Underrated and Underused Superstars in WWE

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE currently has the deepest pool of talent in the history of the company. Their roster is incredibly diverse and there are more dynamic in-ring competitors available than ever before. That is a blessing and a curse as WWE just doesn’t have the time to make some of their wrestlers look as special as they were at other promotions.

The multimedia conglomerate has a storied history of picking up the biggest stars from their competition like Ring of Honor, IMPACT, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. This tactic has worked masterfully in the past but WWE may have gone to the well too many times. They clearly have more big names than they know what to do with.

Moreover, there are several wrestlers like Kofi Kingston who have earned a better standing but they were unceremoniously demoted back to the midcard later. It would be hard to call the first African-born WWE grand slam champion undervalued but he certainly isn’t utilized to the best of his ability. Several other lesser-known superstars haven’t achieved as much and, even worse, they are inexplicably booked as perennial losers.

These men and women have a tougher uphill battle. Here are five of the most underrated and underused WWE Superstars right now.