Report: NBA G League 'Seriously Discussing' Bubble Tournament for Ignite, More

The NBA's Walt Disney World Resort bubble may not be the last high-profile bubble in the basketball world this year.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA G League is "seriously discussing" a tournament in November or December and hosting it inside a bubble-like environment. The biggest draw of the tournament would be the inclusion of the elite Ignite team, which features talented youngsters such as Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

Earlier this month, the G League announced its team of top-notch prospects who will play at this level instead of collegiately during the 2020-21 season would be called NBA G League Ignite.

The focus of the team, which will include Daishen Nix, Kai Sotto and Isaiah Todd as well, is to prepare some of the country's best young players for the level of competition they will eventually face in the NBA all while giving them the opportunity to make money playing basketball.

"We are thrilled to officially announce NBA G League Ignite as the name of our new team for elite prospects and we think it's a fitting moniker for a group comprised of young players taking the first step of their promising professional careers," NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said. "These players have a passion for the game and a desire to develop their skills for the next level and it brings us a lot of pride for them to blaze trails as inaugural members of NBA G League Ignite."

Brian Shaw, who played for the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers from 1988 through 2003, will coach the team.

Shaw was previously an assistant coach for the Lakers and a head coach for the Denver Nuggets in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

This potential tournament could be a national introduction for these top prospects and give them an opportunity to prove their skill sets against elevated competition before the 2021 NBA draft.

In June, the G League elected to cancel the remainder of its 2019-20 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had not been in action since March.