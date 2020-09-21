NFL Says MetLife Stadium Turf Complies with League Policy After 49ers' Injuries

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2020

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas (94) is tended to by team doctors against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Officials from the NFL said the turf at MetLife Stadium met the necessary specifications amid questions as to whether the playing surface had a role in injuries sustained by San Francisco 49ers players Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared a statement from the league about the turf:

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported some members of the 49ers roster expressed some trepidation about their Week 3 clash with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium:

            

