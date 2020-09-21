NFL Says MetLife Stadium Turf Complies with League Policy After 49ers' Injuries

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Officials from the NFL said the turf at MetLife Stadium met the necessary specifications amid questions as to whether the playing surface had a role in injuries sustained by San Francisco 49ers players Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared a statement from the league about the turf:

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported some members of the 49ers roster expressed some trepidation about their Week 3 clash with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.