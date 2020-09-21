NFL Says MetLife Stadium Turf Complies with League Policy After 49ers' Injuries

NFL Says MetLife Stadium Turf Complies with League Policy After 49ers' InjuriesSeptember 21, 2020
Adam Hunger/Associated Press
Officials from the NFL said the turf at MetLife Stadium met the necessary specifications amid questions as to whether the playing surface had a role in injuries sustained by San Francisco 49ers players Sunday.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared a statement from the league about the turf:
Dianna Russini of ESPN reported some members of the 49ers roster expressed some trepidation about their Week 3 clash with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium:
