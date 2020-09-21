Colin Kaepernick Not Discussed by Broncos After Drew Lock Injury, Per Vic Fangio

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Even after an injury to starting quarterback Drew Lock, the Denver Broncos aren't considering free-agent Colin Kaepernick as a potential fill-in.

"His name hasn't come up in the brief discussions I've had with John [Elway] to this point," head coach Vic Fangio said Monday, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Lock suffered a strained rotator cuff that will keep him out for at least two weeks, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Fangio predicted the second-year quarterback will be out three to five weeks, via Andrew Mason of DNVR Sports.

Jeff Driskel filled in for the starter in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and will presumably run the offense until Lock returns.

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016, a season where he consistently kneeled during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice.

Broncos president of football operations John Elway previously was interested in acquiring the quarterback in 2016, noting he "offered him a contract." Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kaepernick would have had to waive $4.9 million in guaranteed money to complete a trade to the Broncos.

Fangio also has experience working with Kaepernick, serving as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator during the quarterback's first four years in the NFL. Both of them played key roles in leading the squad to the Super Bowl in 2014.

While Kaepernick is going into his fourth season without a contract, commissioner Roger Goodell said this offseason he would "encourage" a team to sign him.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported there was only "fake" interest in the free agent and zero discussions about him signing with a team for the past few months.