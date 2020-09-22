5 Biggest Takeaways from Packers' Early-Season Dominance

0 of 5

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers look like one of the top three teams in the NFL through two weeks.

Aaron Rodgers has almost casually completed 67.6 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and no interceptions while picking up two wins in the NFC North. One was a 43-34 thumping of the Minnesota Vikings on the road to start the year; the other was a dismissal of the Detroit Lions at home, 42-21.

Rodgers and Co. continue to fire on all cylinders, whether it's a versatile offense or a strong pass rush that has already helped drum up a plus-30 point differential as the Packers head into a critical Week 3 date with the New Orleans Saints.

It's early, but the lack of a preseason clearly hasn't hurt Rodgers—or really any aspect of Packers football.

Coming out of the opening two games, we have a number of top takeaways to paint a picture of the NFC North leaders, and they include season-long implications worth considering.