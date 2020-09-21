Montrezl Harrell Rumors: Clippers PF Expected to Have 'Multiple Suitors' in FA

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Montrezl Harrell may have cost himself millions with a disappointing postseason, but he's still expected to draw "multiple suitors" on the free-agent market.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported as much Monday, noting Harrell will be "sought after" when the free-agency period opens.

Harrell won the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year award after averaging 18.1 points and 7.6 rebounds during the regular season.

However, Harrell's numbers took a sizable dip in the postseason—so much so that his market likely cooled. Harrell averaged only 10.5 points and 2.9 rebounds during the Clippers' disappointing playoff run and was played off the floor in a number of games.

The playoffs arguably exposed Harrell as someone whose sixth-man role is a perfect fit, rather than him being worthy of starter-level money. Harrell is at his best playing an undersized center role, but he's limited defensively and got eaten up by Nikola Jokic in limited minutes against the Nuggets. The Clippers' net rating was a jaw-dropping 28.5 points worse when Harrell was on the floor during the playoffs, per Basketball Reference.

If anything, Harrell's poor play might have put him back into the affordability range for the Clippers, who probably would have let him walk if a team offered him $20 million or so per season. Harrell's representation will point to his career-best regular season and try to extract every dime they can on what will likely be the only big-money contract of the 26-year-old's career, but his playoff performance may have put a clear cut-off price point on his market.