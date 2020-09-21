Clippers Rumors: Paul George Met with 'Bewilderment' After Post-Game 7 Comments

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers' loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Western Conference semifinals was an enormous disappointment on its own. But there may be deeper issues brewing off the court as well.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there was a disconnect between Paul George and his teammates by the end of the season:

"For his part, George had a disappointing series against Denver, and had several moments that left him in compromising positions with his teammates—beyond just his production. Multiple teammates had verbal spats with George throughout the postseason, citing in their exchanges a lack of accountability from him.

"In the postgame locker room Tuesday night, George was preaching to teammates to remain committed, for all the players to return to the team this offseason and stay ready to make another run. It was met by some eye rolls and bewilderment, sources said, because George did not back up his words with action in the series and the team has multiple free agents with decisions to make. George scored 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting and 2-of-11 from 3-point range in the Game 7 defeat."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.