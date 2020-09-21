How to Watch 2020 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Live Stream, TV Channel Info

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Through their first 20 games of the postseason, the Tampa Bay Lightning have yet to suffer back-to-back losses. But if that comes to an end Monday night, then they'll be facing a big deficit in the Stanley Cup Final with not much time to bounce back.

After dropping Game 1 on Saturday night, Tampa Bay will look to respond in Game 2 against the Dallas Stars, who notched a 4-1 victory in the opener. The Stars have played well this postseason, but especially of late as they've won six of their past seven games, a stretch that started with a Game 7 overtime win in the second round against the Colorado Avalanche.

In the past, a Game 1 win has meant a lot in the final playoff series of the season. Per NHL.com's Dan Rosen, the team that has won Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final has gone on to win the series 61 of 80 times since it became a best-of-seven set in 1939. So, Dallas may be in a good position to win its first Cup since 1999.

With Game 2 set to take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday night, here's everything you need to know heading into the contest.

Game 2 Information

Date: Monday, Sept. 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Game 2 Preview

Is there an offensive boost coming soon for the Lightning? And if so, will it be too late?

For the entire postseason, Tampa Bay has been without center Steven Stamkos, a two-time All-Star and one of its veteran leaders on offense. After scoring 29 goals and 37 assists in 57 regular-season games, Stamkos hasn't played since the postseason began in early August due to injury.

However, Stamkos is "inching his way closer" to a return, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Sunday, according to ESPN. But he still might not be back for Monday's Game 2.

"I guess there's always a chance, but as of now, I don't think so," Cooper said, per ESPN. "But that's why you've got to tune in and find out."

Although it's unclear what kind of condition Stamkos is in, Tampa Bay could potentially benefit from a fresh player. The Lightning were banged up a bit in the Eastern Conference Final, when center Brayden Point missed two games due to injury and several other players spent some time off the ice for minor ailments.

And while Tampa Bay had only one day off between series, Dallas had four, which perhaps helped lead to its victory in Game 1. Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin had 35 saves, while they scored a pair of second-period goals to take control of the game.

The Lightning started to generate more shots in the third period of Game 1, getting 22 on net. However, Khudobin stopped all of them. So, they'll need to find a way to start getting a few past the 34-year-old veteran goaltender.

Khudobin has been a key part of Dallas' recent success, as it's allowed two or fewer goals in five of its past six games.

"His play's been speaking for itself," Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN). "He's been great for us and it looks like whenever he's out there, he's having fun, and we're feeding off that energy."

If Khudobin keeps it up in Game 2, then the Stars could be heading toward a 2-0 lead in the series, which would be a tough deficit for the Lightning to overcome, especially in a neutral arena. But the only other time Tampa Bay faced a deficit this postseason (in the second round against the Boston Bruins), it bounced back from a Game 1 loss with four consecutive victories to advance.