Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into College Football's Week 4

Jason Szenes/Associated Press

Have you given any thought to the weirdness surrounding this year's Heisman Trophy race?

Clemson's star quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, has gotten out to a solid start, and that should continue over the next four weeks with games against Virginia, Miami and Georgia Tech on tap. There's a good chance Clemson will be 5-0 and that its quarterback will have a passer efficiency rating somewhere in the vicinity of 200.

And it's at that point when co-preseason favorite Justin Fields and Ohio State will play their first game of the season.

Will it be an "absence makes the heart grow fonder" sort of situation in which the Big Ten's late start helps his case, or will it be too little, too late when he jumps into a pool of players who have already played half a season?

Even if Fields swoops in and catches fire, he'll only play in nine games (assuming a trip to the Big Ten championship), while the teams that reach the Big 12 and SEC championships will play 11 and the ACC finalists will play 12. Will that disparity become a factor in either direction, or will we simply adapt and discuss stats like yards per attempt and total touchdowns per game?

As we enter Week 4 of the 2020 college football season, those answers are still unclear. But several stars have already been quite impressive, and we expect several others to do the same once they take the field. Then, perhaps by early December, this will all dovetail into a race for the ages.