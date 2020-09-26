2020 NBA Draft: Selection Order, Prospects to Watch and More

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

While the playoffs near the long-awaited championship round, the rest of the league is getting ready for the 2020 NBA draft.

Front offices are looking ahead to November 18, to make their selections, but the virtual scouting combine is set to begin September 28. Prospects will gather at the nearest NBA team's location for a day that includes drills, workouts and medical evaluations.

But as players hope to rise up draft boards around the league, only a trade can change the first-round order.

Unlike the NFL, for example, the NBA doesn't factor in playoff results for teams in the postseason. For example, being one win from the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat are slotted No. 20 overall.

2020 NBA Draft Order

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis Grizzlies)

15. Orlando Magic

16. Portland Trail Blazers

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn Nets)

18. Dallas Mavericks

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia 76ers)

20. Miami Heat

21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City Thunder)

22. Denver Nuggets (from Houston Rockets)

23. Utah Jazz

24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana Pacers)

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver Nuggets)

26. Boston Celtics

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers)

28. Los Angeles Lakers

29. Toronto Raptors

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee Bucks)

Prospects to Watch

LaMelo Ball, PG, USA

Georgia guard Anthony Edwards and former Memphis center James Wiseman are also top prospects. The most well-known player, though, is American guard LaMelo Ball.

The brother of New Orleans point guard Lonzo Ball, LaMelo spent the 2019-20 season with the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL in Australia. He appeared in 12 games, averaging 17 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals.

In all likelihood, he'll be a top-three selection.

Minnesota would benefit from adding a true playmaker to a roster with Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. Although a potential Ball-Russell backcourt will be defensively challenged, to say the least, the offensive upside is tantalizing.

Golden State may consider trading the No. 2 pick or targeting a more immediate need at center, shifting the attention to Wiseman. However, the Warriors could add Ball and plug him to a backup role behind two-time MVP Stephen Curry.

As for Charlotte, well, that roster needs everything. Ball is widely viewed as a high-upside player, and the Hornets should be swinging for a top-tier player as a cornerstone for the future.

Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Israel

Along with French guard Killian Hayes, Deni Avdija is one of the best international prospects in the 2020 class.

Playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv last season, he earned the Israeli League MVP with 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Avdija knocked down 35.3 percent of his threes. He also averaged four points over 26 EuroLeague appearances.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman believes the 19-year-old won't be a superstar but projects him as a quality complementary piece.

"Avdija won't be the focal point of a winning team's offense, but he has the chance to develop into a star role player who scores and passes, ideally as a third option," Wasserman said.

Prior to his MVP season in 2019-20, Avdija guided Israel to gold medals at the 2018 and 2019 FIBA U20 European Championships. Despite his young age, he's already a highly accomplished player.

Yes, he could be considered a reach ahead of Edwards, Ball and Wiseman. Edwards and Ball could develop into cornerstone players for an offense, and Wiseman is a skilled defensive weapon and high-efficiency finisher at the rim.

Given the NBA's reliance on versatile wings, though, Avdija is a sensible choice for practically every team.

