Adrian Peterson: Saquon Barkley's Comeback from Knee Injury Will Be 'Scary'

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson offered his support to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley after the 23-year-old suffered a knee injury in the Giants' 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

"[Barkley] a born winner!!" Peterson wrote on Twitter. "The comeback is going to be scary."

Barkley reportedly is feared to have torn his ACL, per Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan of ESPN. He was carted off the field after a run in the second quarter and was ruled out.

The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year led the league in yards from scrimmage (2,028) in 2018 and ran for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns while catching 52 passes for 438 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Peterson became a medical marvel with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012.

After he tore his ACL and MCL in December 2011, he returned in 2012 and ended his comeback season just nine yards shy of an NFL single-season record with 2,097 yards. He was honored as the NFL MVP that season and finished as runner-up in voting for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.