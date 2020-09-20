Report: 49ers Players 'Afraid' of MetLife Stadium Turf After Major Injuries

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers tallied a 31-13 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but it came at a significant cost.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas and Raheem Mostert were among the notable players who left a game George Kittle didn't even play in because of injuries. What's more, the 49ers have to play at MetLife Stadium again in Week 3 when they face the New York Giants.

"I've been texting with players on the 49ers and some of them are both afraid and anxious about playing on the turf again here at MetLife next week against the Giants," ESPN's Dianna Russini wrote.

