US Open Golf Prize Money 2020: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and Payouts

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Matthew Wolff held a two-stroke lead entering the final round at Winged Foot Golf Club, but Bryson DeChambeau shot a 67 to win the 2020 U.S. Open in Mamaroneck, New York.

Other than a bogey on the eighth hole, DeChambeau avoided the mistakes that crushed his counterpart. DeChambeau carded a single bogey and enjoyed a six-shot victory.

Wolff (-2) finished as the only other player not above par, though the 21-year-old still had a frustrating afternoon. He managed one eagle and zero birdies with five bogeys and one double, fading from contention well before the final holes.

Yes, he would've preferred to stand atop the leaderboard. But this payday should be a decent consolation for Wolff as DeChambeau celebrates his first career major.

2020 U.S. Open Leaderboard and Payouts

1. Bryson DeChambeau (-6): $2.25 million

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2. Matthew Wolff (E): $1.35 million

3. Louis Oosthuizen (+2): $861,457

4. Harris English (+3): $603,903

5. Xander Schauffele (+4): $502,993

T-6. Dustin Johnson (+5): $474,495

T-6. Will Zalatoris (+5): $474,495

T-8. Zach Johnson (+6): $318,877

T-8. Tony Finau (+6): $318,877

T-8. Justin Thomas (+6): $318,877

T-8. Rory McIlroy (+6): $318,877

T-8: Webb Simpson (+6): $318,877

Payouts from TheGolfNewsNet.

DeChambeau Joins Special Group

If your name is added to a list including only Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, odds are it's a tremendous achieved.

Thanks to his triumph at Winged Foot, DeChambeau joined those legends with a unique trifecta of wins.

"It's just an honor. I don't know what else to say. It's been a lot of hard work," DeChambeau said after the round on NBC. He added it's "special" to have accomplished it.

In the process, DeChambeau also validated himself.

Critics have said his grip-it-and-rip-it philosophy would not work at a major—particularly not the U.S. Open, where driving accuracy is traditionally considered a key to winning. DeChambeau hit just 23 fairways all tournament, per USGA.com.

The 27-year-old wrapped up his victory with a par on 18.

Not only did he win, though, DeChambeau flat-out dominated the field. He finished six shots ahead of Wolff and 10 shots better than everyone but four players. For good measure, DeChambeau didn't have an over-par day at Winged Foot.

DeChambeau ended the final round with an eagle, two birdies and his lone bogey, closing his 67 with eight straight pars.

Along with hoisting the U.S. Open Trophy, DeChambeau earned $2.25 million of the $12.5 million purse.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.