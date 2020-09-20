Adam Gase 'Pissed' After Jets' Blowout Loss to 49ers: 'That S--t Is No Fun'

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

After Sunday's 31-13 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets coach Adam Gase was brutally honest about his feelings toward his 0-2 team.

"I'm pissed right now," he said, via SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "That s--t is no fun going out there and getting your ass beat."

The Jets were down from the start Sunday, when 49ers running back Raheem Mostert returned the opening snap for a 80-yard touchdown. But Gase, who was called a "brilliant offensive mind" by owner Christopher Johnson this week, couldn't lead the Jets past the injury-ravaged 49ers—who were already without George Kittle, Richard Sherman, Deebo Samuel and Dee Ford before they lost Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Mostert and Garoppolo during the game.

Granted, the Jets were also missing Le'Veon Bell, Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims before Breshad Perriman left in the second quarter with an ankle injury, but they left much to be desired on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who was 21-of-32 passing with 179 yards, couldn't find the end zone until the final minute of play, and Gase did little to energize a struggling offense when he elected to kick a field goal instead of attempt a touchdown on fourth down when San Francisco led 24-3.

Beyond Mostert's opening touchdown, the Jets defense allowed 184 rushing yards and an average of 6.8 yards per carry. Before Garoppolo exited at halftime with a high ankle sprain, he was 14-of-16 with 131 yards and two touchdowns directed to backup tight end Jordan Reed.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said Friday that his defense was close to being "dominant," per Zach Braziller of the New York Post.



After falling to the Bills 27-17 in Week 1, the Jets will look to earn their first win of the season against a Colts team that lost Parris Campbell and Malik Hooker in Week 2 after Marlon Mack was ruled out for the season in Week 1.