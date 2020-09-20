Colts' Malik Hooker Ruled Out with Achilles Injury After Exiting vs. Vikings

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker has been ruled out of the team's Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings with an Achilles injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hooker's is the second injury of the afternoon for the Colts, who lost wide receiver Parris Campbell on the opening drive.

The injury comes at a tough time for the Ohio State product, as the Colts declined his fifth-year option this spring. He missed nine games during his rookie season with a torn MCL and ACL, but has been a major piece of the Colts defense in the years that followed. Through three full seasons, Hooker started in 33 games, defending 11 passes with seven interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

He also missed the 2018 divisional-round game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a foot injury.

In the Colts' Week 1 loss to Jacksonville, the 24-year-old added five tackles but gave up a touchdown on a pass that came his way.

"It was more so like a motivation call for me," Hooker said when the Colts declined his option. "I have to go out there and prove myself type of thing. It is more so me having to show the consistency I had the majority of last year and show it more often."

George Odum will step in for the Colts, per RotoWire.

Hooker's injury is the latest blow to the Colts, who lost Campbell a week after star running back Marlon Mack was ruled out for the season with a torn Achilles.