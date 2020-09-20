Lynx vs. Storm Playoff Game Postponed by WNBA After Inconclusive COVID-19 Tests

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The first WNBA semifinals game between the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Sunday, has been postponed after Seattle players returned inconclusive COVID-19 test results, the league announced.

The players in question underwent additional testing for the virus and are in isolation. The new date for Game 1 has yet to be announced.

The game between the No. 2 Storm and No. 4 Lynx was the second of two semifinal games set for Sunday. The earlier contest between the Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces proceeded as scheduled.

The Storm released a statement in support of the postponement:

"The Storm organization fully supports the decision to postpone the game.

"The health and safety of the WNBA players, team staffs and all those involved in the production of this season remains our top priority."

In order for players who produce inconclusive tests to be cleared to play, they must produce two negative tests more than 24 hours apart, per Yahoo. Los Angeles Sparks guard Te'a Cooper and Aces guard Lindsay Allen both missed one game when they returned inconclusive tests in separate incidents in August.

The WNBA's last positive test was on July 9, and the league has not returned positive tests since the quarantine period inside the bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, ended.

Seattle, the league favorite entering this season, looked to further its quest for a fourth WNBA championship, with stars Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird expected to start after they sat out the final stretch of the regular season to recover from minor injuries. Neither has played in 11 days, with the duo's last appearance coming Sept. 9.

Minnesota counters with coach Cheryl Reeve, who was named Coach of the Year, and WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield looking to lead the Lynx to their fifth championship since 2011.

The teams are scheduled to play what would have been Game 2 on Tuesday at 7 p.m ET.