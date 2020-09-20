Saints WR Michael Thomas Reportedly to Miss 2-4 Weeks with Ankle Injury

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas is reportedly out 2-4 weeks with a high ankle injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Thomas had already been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Any injury to Thomas is a major blow for the Saints. The star wideout has emerged as arguably the best player at his position in the NFL, catching an incredible 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns last season, leading the league in both catches and receiving yards.

It was his third straight season with 100 or more receptions and his fourth straight season with 1,100 or more yards.

Not surprisingly, Thomas has already been voted into three Pro Bowls in his five-year career and is a two-time first-team All-Pro selection.

The Saints will need wideout Emmanuel Sanders, running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook to carry an even larger load in the passing game while Thomas is out. Receivers Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris and Bennie Fowler could also see additional targets.

"Well, I think we definitely have a next-man-up mentality," Drew Brees told reporters earlier in the week. "I think everybody's always ready to step into a role and fulfill that role. I think our coaching staff does a great job of putting guys in the best position to succeed and building a game plan around the strengths of the guys that we do have."

Still, Thomas is not the sort of talent that can be replaced. New Orleans' offense will be without its most dangerous weapon for at least a few weeks.