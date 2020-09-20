US Open Golf 2020 Leaderboard: Live Look at Sunday Scores and Overall Prediction

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Matthew Wolff could be the first player to win the U.S. Open in his debut in 107 years, and at 21, the youngest winner since 1923, but it will take another strong outing on an unfriendly course to keep the separation between him and the rest of the leaderboard on the final day at Winged Foot.

At five under, Wolff holds a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau (-3), who he will face in the final pairing of the match at 1:30 p.m. ET. Louis Oosthuizen (-1), Hideki Matsuyama (E), Harris English (E) and Xander Schauffele (E) are chasing the duo, rounding out the only six players to enter Round 4 at par or better.

Wolff climbed to the top after falling four back Friday, while Patrick Reed is eight strokes behind at three over after leading on Friday at four under.

In the event of a tie, golfers will participate in a two-hole playoff, and lowest aggregate score will win. If the score is still knotted, a sudden-death, hole-by-hole playoff will follow, following the change to the rules that came in 2018. Unless a playoff is called for darkness, the champion of the 120th U.S. Open will be crowned Sunday.

Here's how the leaderboard looked as of 1:45 p.m. ET Sunday:

1. Matthew Wolff (-5)

2. Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

3. Louis Oosthuizen (-1)

T4. Harris English (E)

T4. Hideki Matsuyama (E)

T4. Xander Schauffele (E)

7. Rory McIlroy (+1)

T8. Zach Johnson (+2)

T8. Viktor Hovland (+2)

T10. Webb Simpson (+3)

T10. Lucas Glover (+3)

T10. Rafa Cabrera-Bello (+3)

View the live leaderboard here.

Prediction: Bryson DeChambeau's Consistency Takes Him to the Top

DeChambeau is one of the only players who hasn't been bothered by Winged Foot in one way or another on a a constantly moving leaderboard. When he could have fallen Saturday, starting with back-to-back bogeys and hitting just three of 14 fairways while missing seven greens, he picked up three birdies to balance out a third bogey and finish just behind Wolff.

The leader hit just two of 14 fairways Saturday, and while he still managed to end the day in the lead, he will need to be perfect to keep a self-aware and self-critical DeChambeau, who earned his first top-10 major finish in 15 tries with a fourth-place victory at the PGA Championship, from closing in.

Throughout the week, DeChambeau has been the only player in the field to shoot par or better every day. The California native, who turned 27 the day before Round 1, spent Saturday night on the range.

"The round today was a huge battle," DeChambeau said Saturday, per the New York Post's Peter Botte. "It was difficult. Especially when you're not hitting it straight in the fairway. For me it felt like I kept myself in it, scrambled really well ... Today was pathetic, and it needs to be better than that to win a U.S. Open."

Despite entering Sunday with +200 odds (bet $100 to win $200) at DraftKings to win behind Wolff, the favorite at +150, his consistency and perseverance will pay off, and he will win his first major Sunday at Winged Foot.