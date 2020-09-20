Broncos Rumors: Von Miller 'Very Focused' on Returning from Injury in 2020

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

If the Denver Broncos are still playing meaningful games in December, they could get help in the form of a future Hall of Famer.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Von Miller has not ruled out a late-season return from an ankle injury that was originally thought to keep him out all of 2020.

"It may be a longshot, but you never know with Von," a source said. "He is a freak athlete, and he is very focused on doing everything he can to get back in December."

Miller suffered a dislocated peroneal tendon during a Sept. 8 practice, an injury that usually comes with a four- to six-month recovery period. He's expected to remain in a boot for eight weeks before ramping up activity, and La Canfora reported there's another expected eight-week period of recovery after that.

The Broncos opened their season with a 16-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans, so the odds of them being around to play meaningful football in December took a hit in Week 1. If Denver is out of the playoff race, odds are Miller won't rush back this season. The Broncos have missed the playoffs the last four seasons, dating back to their Super Bowl 50 win.

If Miller misses all of 2020, it's possible he has played his last game in Denver. The Broncos have a $17.5 million option on his contract for next season, a hefty price for a 31-year-old coming off a major injury. Miller also had a down 2019 campaign, recording just eight sacks—the second-lowest total of his career.