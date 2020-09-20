US Open Golf 2020 Leaderboard: Live Updates and Storylines to Watch for Sunday

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

A first-time major winner could be crowned at the U.S. Open for the fourth time in five years Sunday.

Matthew Wolff and Bryson DeChambeau are the top candidates to earn that honor since they reside in the final group and are two of three players under par through three rounds at Winged Foot Golf Club.

Wolff and DeChambeau, who both finished in the top 10 at the PGA Championship, will tee off in the final pairing at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Louis Oosthuizen, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are among those who will try to put pressure on Wolff and DeChambeau from the pairings in front of them on course.

Oosthuizen and McIlroy are two of seven prior major winners sitting in the top 20. They have the best chances of that group to come away from Winged Foot with the trophy.

US Open Leaderboard

Matthew Wolff (-5)

Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

Louis Oosthuizen (-1)

Hideki Matsuyama (E)

Xander Schauffele (E)

Harris English (E)

Rory McIlroy (+1)

Zach Johnson (+2)

Viktor Hovland (+2)

Rafa Cabrera Bello (+2)

Full leaderboard can be found on PGATour.com.

Storylines to Watch

Will Someone Win Their 1st Major?

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland have all captured their first major titles at the U.S. Open since 2016. If you go back to 2010, six first-time major champions have been crowned at the U.S. Open. Graeme McDowell, Webb Simpson and Justin Rose were the others.

Wolff, DeChambeau, Matsuyama, Schauffele and Harris English are the golfers in the top five with an opportunity to join that group Sunday. The top two and Schauffele are all looking for their second top-10 major finishes of the season after their success at TPC Harding Park.

The players in the final group may have an advantage over the rest of the field since they have used their long-hitting ability to neutralize some of Winged Foot's toughest characteristics. Even when their tee shots have found the rough, Wolff and DeChambeau have used their strength to knock the ball into favorable positions.

If they continue to have success with that Sunday, one of them could walk away from Winged Foot as the latest major winner.

Were the final pairing to stumble, Schauffele could be the best candidate of the non-major champions to take advantage of their mistakes since he owns six top-10 finishes at major tournaments.

Is Rory McIlroy Capable of Producing Another Low Round?

McIlroy bounced back into contention with a third-round 68 that put him six shots back of Wolff.

The four-time major winner still needs an immaculate Sunday and some help to win at Winged Foot, but he is in a much better position than he was entering Saturday. McIlroy produced 14 pars, three birdies and one bogey during his third trip around Winged Foot. If he plays that consistently again Sunday, he may move up the leaderboard.

The Northern Irishman is one of four golfers with two under-par rounds. Wolff, DeChambeau and Oosthuizen are the others.

In the past four majors in which he made the cut, McIlroy carded three rounds in the 60s and a 72, which saw him land in a tie for ninth at the 2019 U.S. Open. In each of his major victories, McIlroy shot 71 or better on the Sunday.

If he keeps a steady hand, McIlroy could be in a position to pounce if the leaders struggle.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.