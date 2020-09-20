Video: UFC's Colby Covington Gets Phone Call from Donald Trump After Woodley Win

John Locher/Associated Press

Colby Covington is one of the sports world's few outspoken supporters of Donald Trump, and the sitting President thanked the UFC fighter for his support Saturday after Covington's TKO win over Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Trump gave Covington a call during his post-fight appearance on ESPN+, calling the win "easy work" and thanking him for his support.

"I'm proud of you, man. I'm a big fan, and I'm proud of you," Trump told Covington. "You're tough, you have the right spirits. So now go win the next one, and keep it for a long time. Just keep that championship for a long time. You are something. Say hello to all the guys. I appreciated the shout-out tonight too. I'm your fan, you're my fan. Two of a kind, two of a kind."

Covington said it didn't matter whether King Kong or Superman was in front of him Saturday after he got to meet President Trump at a rally last week. He also said he would bring a championship to Trump should he win the Nov. 3 election against Joe Biden.

Covington also got into a verbal spat with Kamaru Usman, making racist comments toward the welterweight champion after Usman joked about the Trump call.

"Who did you get a call from?" Covington asked. "Did you get a call from freaking your little tribe? Did they give you some smoke signals for you? [laughs] You're a joke, Marty Fake Newsman!"