US Open Golf 2020: How to View Live Leaderboard Scores, Updates on Sunday

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Matthew Wolff will try to become the second first-time major winner of 2020 Sunday at the US Open.

The 54-hole leader at Winged Foot Golf Club tied the lowest round of the tournament Saturday with a five-under 65 that placed him two shots ahead of Bryson DeChambeau.

Wolff, DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen are the only three players in red numbers entering the final round.

In fact. only five golfers sit at even-par or better on the leaderboard heading into what could be another treacherous day on the unforgiving course.

US Open Leaderboard

Matthew Wolff (-5)

Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

Louis Oosthuizen (-1)

Hideki Matsuyama (E)

Xander Schauffele (E)

Harris English (E)

Rory McIlroy (+1)

Full leaderboard can be found on PGATour.com.

Wolff started his major career with six of seven rounds in the 60s.

The 21-year-old Oklahoma State product reeled off four scorecards in the 60s to finish in a tie for fourth at the PGA Championship and then posted a first-round 66 at Winged Foot.

Wolff's third-round 65 was impressive on a few fronts. It showed he could bounce back from a dreadful 74 Friday and it proved there is a low score able to be had among the carnage.

Wolff admitted he is feeling confident out on course and is ready to take his first-career major, per Golfweek's David Dusek.

“I feel like I’m ready to win out here and win a major,” Wolff said. “I’ve been feeling really good, really confident, and with my mindset right now, how I’m thinking about the game is really good. I really think that I can go out there and play really well.”

But there is a chance Wolff falls back to the pack in a similar fashion as Patrick Reed did Saturday with his 77.

If that occurs, there could be a scramble to make a birdie or two to claim the lead. An abundance of low scores is not expected since seven under-par rounds were recorded Saturday.

DeChambeau appears to be the best candidate to win if Wolff stumbles at any point Sunday afternoon.

The American has three rounds of even-par or better and he was more consistent Saturday after he started with two straight bogeys.

DeChambeau battled for six pars and a birdie to finish out the front nine and then pulled off six consecutive pars on the back nine while Reed struggled to get a hold of the course.

Oosthuizen is the only other player in red numbers and he is one of three previous major champions in the top 10 along with Rory McIlroy and Zach Johnson.

McIlroy could be the most intriguing player to watch Sunday since he has two under-par rounds and battled to a third-round 68.

McIlroy has not won a major since 2014, but he has been in decent form of late with a pair of top-15 finishes to close out the FedEx Cup. He is also the only player over par with two under-par rounds at Winged Foot and he may build off the confidence gained Saturday to make a run at the top.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.