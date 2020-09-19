Oklahoma State Bull Rider Rowdy Swanson Dies After Suffering Injuries at Rodeo

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma State bull rider Rowdy Swanson died Friday due to injuries suffered at a rodeo Thursday.

He was 20.

"With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson," Coach Cody Hollingsworth said in a statement. "He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time."

Swanson was bucked off his bull while competing in the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association's PRCA Rodeo in Texas. He was studying animal sciences at Oklahoma State.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson following injuries sustained at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Pro Rodeo," PPCLA Rodeo Chairman Scott Fenner said. "The entire rodeo committee and our rodeo family extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Rowdy’s mother Venessa, his brother Roper, and his entire family."