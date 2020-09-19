US Open Golf 2020 Leaderboard: Live Look at Saturday Scores, Overall Predictions

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The number of players under par at the 2020 U.S. Open is dwindling, but Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama and Matthew Wolff started strong on the first few holes Saturday to move into the top few positions on the leaderboard.

The start of the third round has not been as favorable for others, though, including Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.

DeChambeau opened with back-to-back bogeys from the final group on course, while Thomas dropped shots on three consecutive holes.

Although low scores have been hard to come by in the last two rounds, there are two players in the clubhouse with under-par rounds. Alexander Noren shot a 67, and Paul Casey carded a 69.

US Open Leaderboard

Patrick Reed (-5)

Matthew Wolff (-4))

Rafa Cabrera Bello (-1)

Hideki Matsuyama (-1)

Bryson DeChambeau (-1)

Justin Thomas (-1)

Xander Schauffele (E)

Louis Oosthuizen (E)

Harris English (E)

Full leaderboard can be found on PGATour.com.

Leaderboard up to date as of 3:40 p.m. ET.

Overall Predictions

Patrick Reed Keeps Steady Hand, Remains In Front

Reed has not been consistent off the tee, but he has found a way to scramble and remain at the top of the leaderboard. The American managed to get to five-under with a birdie at No. 2 before missing a par shot at No. 3, which dropped him back to four-under.

On both holes, Reed needed a single putt. Another factor moving in Reed's direction is his ability to bounce back after dropping shots. He hit a terrific approach shot at No. 4 to set up a birdie putt to recover from the bogey at No. 3.

On Friday, Reed recorded three birdies either directly after a bogey, or on the second hole after falling on the leaderboard. If he continues to putt well and not let bogeys faze him, Reed should have a steady hand throughout the weekend and be in contention for his second major title.

Hideki Matsuyama Emerges As Reed's Top Contender

While Wolff has the hot hand on course, Matsuyama could be the toughest competitor for Reed going into Sunday. Matsuyama had an even-par start over the first two rounds with scores of 71 and 69, and he proved on the front nine Saturday that he can string birdies together over a few holes.

The Japanese player also started fast Friday with a birdie at No. 1 and back-to-back birdies at No. 8 and No. 9. If his form on the front nine carries over into Sunday, he could make a surge that puts pressure on Reed.

Matsuyama holds the edge over Wolff and a few others in terms of major experience, with seven top-10 finishes, including a tie for second at the 2017 U.S. Open.

If he banks on that experience and is not affected by whatever is thrown at him for the rest of the tournament, Matsuyama could match that performance, or even claim his first major crown.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.