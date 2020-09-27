Cesaro, Nakamura Beat Lucha House Party, Retain Tag Titles at Clash of Champions

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Lucha House Party at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Entering the pay-per-view, the titleholders had been dealing with Lucha House Party for an extended period of time, and they largely enjoyed a great deal of success against the trio of luchadores.

Cesaro and Nakamura beat Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado to retain the SmackDown tag titles on the August 21 episode of SmackDown, and The Swiss Superman has scored singles wins over the likes of Metalik, Dorado and Kalisto of late.

Lucha House Party got themselves back in the title conversation a couple of weeks ago, however, when Metalik and Kalisto beat the champions in a non-title match thanks to a distraction from Raw tag champions The Street Profits.

After Cesaro and Nakamura appeared on Raw to challenge The Street Profits to a champions vs. champions match, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins appeared on SmackDown and crashed the champions lounge, which threw Cesaro and Nakamura off their game.

Cesaro and Nakamura went on to lose to The Street Profits on Raw, but there were still more question marks surrounding Lucha House Party than them ahead of Clash of Champions.

That is largely because Kalisto has had a different attitude since returning from injury several weeks ago. Rather than being his happy-go-lucky self, he has been somewhat cocky in proclaiming himself the leader of Lucha House Party.

Kalisto's actions didn't sit well with Dorado, as evidenced by what happened on the September 18 episode of SmackDown during a singles match between Cesaro and Metalik.

Both Kalisto and Dorado attempted to take charge and coach Metalik during the match, but they got too involved and were tossed from ringside by the referee. Cesaro then took advantage and won the match.

The apparent lack of cohesion among Lucha House Party came back to haunt the group Sunday, as Cesaro and Nakamura further established themselves as the dominant tag team on the blue brand.

