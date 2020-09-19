US Open Golf 2020 Leaderboard: Live Updates and Storylines to Watch for Saturday

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Winged Foot Golf Club appears to be set up for a treacherous final two days of the 2020 U.S. Open.

Patrick Reed leads a short list of six golfers under par going into Saturday's third round, and only five players sit at even-par.

Reed will play with Bryson DeChambeau in Saturday's final pairing. They will be preceded by Harris English and Rafa Cabrera Bello, who open the round two shots back of Reed alongside Justin Thomas.

US Open Leaderboard

Patrick Reed (-4)

Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

Rafa Cabrera Bello (-2)

Harris English (-2)

Justin Thomas (-2)

Jason Kokrak (-1)

Thomas Pieters (E)

Xander Schauffele (E)

Matthew Wolff (E)

Brendon Todd (E)

Hideki Matsuyama (E)

Full leaderboard can be found on PGATour.com.

Storylines to Watch

Will Major-Winning Experience Help On Difficult Course?

Reed and Thomas are the only golfers with major-winning experience in the top 10.

If you go a bit deeper on the leaderboard, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Webb Simpson and Lucas Glover are a few shots back with major titles on their resumes.

On a normal major weekend, nerves would be hard to manage for any golfer, but likely even more so for players hunting their first major.

When Reed won The Masters in 2018, he shot 67 and 71 over the weekend to fend off Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. In his last six majors, Reed recorded a round in the 60s on four occasions, including at the PGA Championship to land a tie for 13th.

Thomas used three consecutive rounds in the 60s to claim the 2017 PGA Championship. Since then, he has a pair of top-10 finishes and six top-25 placings in majors.

Watson, a two-time Masters winner, has not been near the top of the leaderboard in majors lately, but he could be the biggest threat from the collection of previous winners over par.

The lefty was one of three players to record an under-par round Friday, and another decent score could see him challenge for a top position. Making up a five-shot gap seems difficult for Watson, but if he remains around par all day, he could make a run at the top spot, while others may be too far back at two-over and higher.

Can Anyone Manage Under-Par Rounds?

Watson, DeChambeau and Hideki Matsuyama were the only golfers to card an under-par round Friday. That was a stark contrast to Thursday, when 21 players, led by Thomas' 65, found themselves in red numbers.

Winged Foot played so difficultly that two players who shot below 70 Thursday ended up missing the cut.

The ideal setting for a low score to occur could be in the morning rounds from a golfer playing with few nerves and nothing to lose after a difficult first two days.

One of the more experienced players, such as Dustin Johnson, could use an earlier tee time to set a high bar in the scoring column and possibly make a push on Moving Day. Johnson is seven shots back of Reed, but he did shoot an even-par 70 Friday and is the best in-form player in the field after winning the FedEx Cup.

