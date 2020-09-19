US Open Leaderboard 2020: Updating Results and Standings for Saturday

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson may have entered the 2020 U.S. Open as the favorite to win, but he'll have some ground to make up this weekend if he's going to end up as this year's champion. However, there are two rounds remaining at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., so there's still time.

Entering Saturday's third round, Patrick Reed is currently in the lead at four under par. Bryson DeChambeau is at three under, while Rafa Cabrera Bello, Harris English and Justin Thomas all sit at two under.

Johnson is currently tied for 22nd at three over par. In Thursday's opening round, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world shot a 73, his highest score in a round in any of his past six tournaments. He played better on Friday, shooting an even 70 in the second round, but he's seven strokes out of the lead.

Any golfer who was at seven over par or worse after Friday missed the cut for the tournament. Among those golfers were Collin Morikawa (last month's PGA Championship winner), Gary Woodland (the 2019 U.S. Open winner), Jordan Spieth and veterans Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Saturday's third round.

2020 U.S. Open Third-Round Information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

TV: NBC (11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET)

Tee Times/Leaderboard: A full list of tee times and the current leaderboard are available at PGATour.com.

Saturday Preview

Although Winged Foot is a challenging course, Patrick Reed has put together two solid rounds to open the tournament. He shot a four-under 66 in Thursday's opening round, then followed that with an even 70 on Friday.

That has the 30-year-old Reed, whose lone major tournament victory came at the 2018 Masters Tournament, in the lead at the midway point of this year's U.S. Open. His best finish at the event was a fourth-place showing in 2018, but perhaps he could be on the way to bettering that this weekend.

Reed will be paired with Bryson DeChambeau for Saturday's third round, as the two leaders won't tee off until 2:25 p.m. ET. But just as quickly as Reed and DeChambeau got off to strong starts at Winged Foot, they could easily slide down the leaderboard over the weekend.

And there are some strong golfers behind them who will be looking to capitalize, if they can produce strong rounds themselves.

No. 3-ranked Justin Thomas is among a trio of golfers tied for third at two under par. He got off to a tremendous start Thursday, shooting a five-under 65 and jumping out to an early lead, but he shot a three-over 73 on Friday.

"This isn't exactly a place where you go out and try to shoot six or seven under to catch up," Thomas said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "I'm not going to worry about what everyone else is doing because you could shoot 80 just as easily as you could shoot 68."

No. 7-ranked Xander Schauffele is one of five golfers tied for seventh at even, while No. 2-ranked Jon Rahm is among five tied for 12th at one over. Both of those golfers could be among the ones to watch Saturday, as they look to move up the leaderboard and try to get into contention for the win by Sunday's final round.

And of course, there's Dustin Johnson, who has finished first or second at each of his past four tournaments, including a win at the TOUR Championship earlier this month. He may be tied for 22nd at three over par, but with a strong showing Saturday, he could quickly make up some ground.

"I think still on this golf course, with the conditions that we’re supposed to have the next couple days, I don’t feel like I’m out of it," Johnson said, according to Nick Piastowski of Golf.com. "I’m going to have to play really well, but I like where I’m at. I think obviously two solid rounds and right back in the mix."

However, for Johnson and golfers in a similar position, Saturday's third round will be crucial. If they don't play well, then they could also fall completely out of that mix.