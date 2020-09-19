Roman Reigns Pushing Jey Uso, Sami Zayn Makes WWE Better, More SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SmackDown has made a dramatic change for the better. The blue brand has gone from the promotion's weakest show to arguably its best. This is all thanks to the fresh perspective provided by Roman Reigns' return.

The Tribal Chief returned to action with a new attitude and has elevated the company. He has also helped to aggrandize his fellow competitors, especially his cousin Jey Uso.

The longtime tag team wrestler is now winning in main event matches against top competitors like Sheamus and King Corbin. He also seems to be helping Reigns find his full character, growing darker and more dangerous by the week.

Another returning star who has elevated the show is Sami Zayn. The Critic of the Critics has brought life to a WWE Intercontinental Championship scene that was in need of a fresh angle.

He has tormented AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy in his quest to remind everyone that he never lost the IC title. Friday was no exception with a great match between him and The Phenomenal One.

While Alexa Bliss makes her own changes fueled by an encounter with The Fiend, becoming a stronger character on the blue brand, Nikki Cross is falling behind. She needs her own restart if she hopes to avoid retreating into The Goddess' shadow.

Otis may have lost Mandy Rose to a dramatic trade facilitated by The Miz, but he is still Mr. Money in the Bank. The A-Lister and John Morrison are wasted in this angle, which is getting worse by the week.

SmackDown has improved immensely of late, but there is still work to be done. The best elements could take the show to the next level. The worst may just drag it back down.