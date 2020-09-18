The Rock Posts Photo Showing How He Ripped House's Security Gate Out of Wall

Vianney Le Caer/Associated Press

Not everyone can rip a security gate out of a wall with their bare hands, but not everyone is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who showed the wreckage on Instagram Friday:

The Rock had a legitimate reason for his superhuman move and explained what went down in his post, which read the following in part:

"We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out—but this time it wouldn't.

"Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn't have 45 minutes to wait.

"By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day.

"So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass."

The Rock also said that his security team met with a gate technician and welders, who were stunned and "in disbelief and equally scared that The Rock pulled that off." It's a feat made more impressive considering that The Rock is now 48 years old.

The former WWE wrestler-turned-Hollywood superstar has superhero strength, and he's set to play an anti-hero when Black Adam, a film based off the DC Comics character, is set to hit theaters on Dec. 22, 2021.