Patrick Mahomes Tweets Support for Iowa HS Football Player Arland Bruce IV

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

University of Iowa football recruit Arland Bruce IV is in the midst of a battle with the Iowa High School Athletic Association over his eligibility to play football for Ankeny High School in Ankeny, Iowa, for his senior season.

Bruce now has the backing of football's top superstar after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes weighed in:

Matthew Bain of the Des Moines Register explained Bruce's situation in a Sept. 17 article:

"Bruce transferred to Ankeny from Olathe (Kansas) North in late August after his home county voted to postpone fall high school football because of the area's volume of COVID-19 cases. Ankeny approved Bruce's transfer Aug. 21.

"On the morning of Aug. 28, however, the IHSAA informed Bruce and his mother, Linda Bruce, that Bruce did not meet eligibility requirements to play football this fall."

The issue appears to be based on the IHSAA's assessment of the Bruce family's residence, according to Bain: "The IHSAA cannot comment on ongoing eligibility appeals, but Bruce and his attorneys have told the Register they believe the association based its ineligibility ruling on Bruce's family's living situation—specifically, that Bruce's two younger brothers still live with an uncle in Olathe."



Bruce launched an eligibility appeal, but that was denied Thursday, per Bain.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 5'10" Bruce, a 3-star athlete, committed to Iowa in April. Per Sean Bock of Hawkeye Insider, he had 371 carries for 2,487 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2019.