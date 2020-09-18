Tiger Woods Misses Cut at 2020 US Open After Carding 2nd-Round 77

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Tiger Woods will not make the cut at the U.S. Open.

The star golfer had a brutal Friday, shooting a 7-over 77 to finish 10 over for the tournament. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Woods in New York.

Disaster struck early. After starting at No. 10, he posted a bogey on No. 14 and double-bogeys on Nos. 16 and 18.

He couldn't find a rhythm on the back nine with bogeys on Nos. 2, 3, 5 and 6.

Woods shot a 3-over 73 on Thursday, but he was at least still in the running on the tough Winged Foot course, with Justin Thomas leading after the first round at 5 under. Catching him or the other players atop the leaderboard would have been a tall task, no doubt, and his scattered play foreshadowed his meltdown in Round 2.

For all of Woods' good moments Thursday (five birdies), there were plenty of bad ones (six bogeys, one double-bogey). The only real difference between Thursday and Friday was that Woods didn't have any good moments during the second round outside of too-little, too-late birdies on Nos. 7 and 9.

It was such a bad day that Tiger Tracker held a party for the first birdie:

Suffice to say, Woods probably isn't the biggest fan of Winged Foot:

It's not the way Woods wanted to start the 2020-21 season, especially considering the momentum it appeared he had built after winning the 2019 Masters.

The COVID-19 pandemic made the 2020 season a strange one, though Woods still had one win at the ZOZO Championship in October and two more top-10 finishes.

He's struggled since resuming play in July, however, with three finishes of 40th or lower and a 37th-place showing at the PGA Championship. Not the worst results, but not up to the level expected.

Up next on the PGA Tour is the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, but when it comes to Woods, much of the talk will revolve around the lead-up to the Masters in mid-November. He needs to iron out some kinks in his game to obtain a sixth green jacket and 16th major title.